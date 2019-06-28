Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,325.48, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index inching down 3.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,325.48 as at 1.03pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 165 to 113, after about 542.9 million securities worth S$674.6 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources slipped 4.8 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$0.295 with 39.9 million shares traded, while Singtel gained 0.9 per cent or three cents to S$3.51 on a cum dividend basis, with 35.4 million shares traded.

Banking stocks continued to trade mixed, with DBS up 0.4 per cent or nine Singapore cents to S$25.92, OCBC gaining 0.3 per cent or three cents to S$11.45, and UOB dipping 0.1 per cent or three cents to S$26.10.

Other active stocks included Wilmar International, up by 1.7 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$3.69, and Jardine Strategic Holdings, which lost 1.2 per cent, or 46 US cents, to US$37.92.