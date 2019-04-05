Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,325.73, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.3 per cent or 9.52 points on the day to 3,325.73, as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 198 to 109, after about 527.3 million securities worth S$458.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel was flat at 0.5 Singapore cent with 63.7 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore gained 2.1 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$0.99, with 42.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included ComfortDelGro which lost 1.9 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.55, and Ascendas Reit which fell 2 per cent, or six Singapore cents to S$2.88.

Meanwhile, YZJ Shipbuilding gained 1.3 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.61.