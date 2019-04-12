You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,325.92, down 0.15% on day

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged down on the day as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.15 per cent or 4.9 points to 3,325.92 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 177 to 147, or about six securities down for every five up, after 766.3 million securities worth S$412.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Jiutian Chemical Group gained 11.1 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.02 with 35.0 million shares traded. Imperium Crown advanced 15.8 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.022 with 17.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$26.86; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$26.63.

