Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,360.59, down 0.35% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.35 per cent or 11.66 points on the day to 3,360.59 as at 1.04pm following a weak morning.

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 150, after 779.9 million securities worth S$561.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, watch-list stock Reenova Investment traded flat at S$0.003 with 30.8 million shares traded. Thai Beverage was up S$0.02 or 2.4 per cent to S$0.855 with 30.4 million shares traded.

In financials, DBS picked up where it left off in the morning, down S$0.54 or 2.1 per cent to S$25.52, while OCBC Bank was down S$0.10 or 0.9 per cent to S$11.39. UOB rounded off a weak reopen for banks, down S$0.37 or 1.4 per cent to S$26.10.

In other index stocks, Singtel was up S$0.01 or 0.28 per cent to S$3.54 on the day.

SIA Engineering was in the spotlight on Friday, after it surged S$0.11 or 4 per cent to S$2.83 following analyst comments that parent company Singapore Airlines might privatise it.