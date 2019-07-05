You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,360.59, down 0.35% on day

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 1:32 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.35 per cent or 11.66 points on the day to 3,360.59 as at 1.04pm following a weak morning.

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 150, after 779.9 million securities worth S$561.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, watch-list stock Reenova Investment traded flat at S$0.003 with 30.8 million shares traded. Thai Beverage was up S$0.02 or 2.4 per cent to S$0.855 with 30.4 million shares traded.

In financials, DBS picked up where it left off in the morning, down S$0.54 or 2.1 per cent to S$25.52, while OCBC Bank was down S$0.10 or 0.9 per cent to S$11.39. UOB rounded off a weak reopen for banks, down S$0.37 or 1.4 per cent to S$26.10.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In other index stocks, Singtel was up S$0.01 or 0.28 per cent to S$3.54 on the day.

SIA Engineering was in the spotlight on Friday, after it surged S$0.11 or 4 per cent to S$2.83 following analyst comments that parent company Singapore Airlines might privatise it.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

AK_sgsl_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

AK_grab_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Garage

Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

AK_sgworkers2_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening