Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.06% on day

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 1:27 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading slightly lower on Friday afternoon, in contrast with most other Asian markets. The Straits Times Index declined 0.06 per cent or 1.93 points on the day to 3,276.07 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 191 to 133, after 1.09 billion securities worth S$459.1 million changed hands.

AsiaPhos was the most actively traded security, up S$0.007 or 25 per cent to S$0.035 on 65 million shares traded.

Other actives included Sincap Group, which surged S$0.003 or 30 per cent to S$0.013 with 60 million shares changing hands, and Rex International, up S$0.012 or 6.6 per cent to S$0.193 after 52.4 million shares were traded.

Index stock Singtel was the most traded by value, down S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.30 after 9.2 million shares changed hands.

Among local banks, DBS and OCBC rose, but UOB sunk into the red. DBS was up S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.41 while OCBC climbed S$0.08 or 0.7 per cent to S$11.19, but UOB lost S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$26.80.

Stocks mostly rose elsewhere in Asia. Tokyo ended the morning 0.5 per cent higher, Hong Kong climbed 0.6 per cent and Shanghai also rose 0.5 per cent.

Sydney gained 0.5 per cent, Seoul added 0.3 per cent and Taipei put on 0.2 per cent, with Wellington and Manila also up, though Jakarta was flat.

