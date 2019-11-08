You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.88% on day

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 1:35 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.88 per cent or 28.79 points to 3,256.93 on the day as at 1.06pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 191 to 123, after about 869.8 million securities worth S$612.2 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International was up 10 per cent, or 1.7 Singapore cents to S$0.187, with 100.2 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources fell 6.5 per cent or 1.5 cent to S$0.215, with 64.9 million shares traded. Y Ventures rose 26.7 per cent or 2.8 cents to S$0.133 with 41.5 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon trade, DBS fell 0.5 per cent or 14 Singapore cents to S$26.52, UOB lost 0.5 per cent or 14 Singapore cents to S$26.83, and OCBC slipped 0.4 per cent, or four cents to S$11.09.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active securities included Ascendas Reit, which fell 5.8 per cent or 18 Singapore cents to S$2.94 on an ex-dividend and ex-rights basis; and Mapletree Commercial Trust, which dropped 3.4 per cent or eight Singapore cents to S$2.31.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

Other Asian markets were also trading in negative territory, with MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2 per cent at 536.43. Tokyo's Nikkei, which earlier in the day climbed to a 13-month high, lost some gains to be last up 0.05 per cent. Chinese shares were firm with the blue-chip index up 0.4 per cent.

Australian shares were little changed in early Friday trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 index falling 1.8 points to 6,725.1 by 0048 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent or 59.06 points to 10,854.12.

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to...

Nov 8, 2019 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts India's outlook to 'negative' on mounting growth risks

[BENGALURU] Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut India's ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing...

Nov 8, 2019 01:26 PM
Real Estate

Americans have more debt, need family help to buy homes: report

[WASHINGTON] Americans are waiting longer to buy their first homes, have more debt and more often need family help...

Nov 8, 2019 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

China export drop beats forecasts in October but more pain tipped

[BEIJING] China's exports suffered their third month of decline in October, and while the drop was less than...

Nov 8, 2019 01:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Strong opportunities for fintech in emerging, developed Asia markets: Fitch Solutions

THERE are still strong opportunities for existing and new financial technology (fintech) players to enter both...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly