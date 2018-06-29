You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,280.45, up 0.7% on day

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 1:22 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 22.88 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,280.45 as at 1.11pm.

Gainers beat losers 190 to 111, after about 845.4 million shares worth S$711.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Nico Steel, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 32.4 million shares changing hands. Other active stocks included Noble Group, which was up 1.4 per cent to 14.8 Singapore cents; and Ezion which rose 1.1 per cent to 9.2 Singapore cents.

