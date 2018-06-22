You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,287.28, down 0.4% on day

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index lower by 12.72 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,287.28 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 178 to 112, or about eight down for every five up, as some 837.5 million shares worth S$524.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.022 or 21 per cent to S$0.126 with 56.61 million shares changing hands, after announcing on Friday morning that it had secured a binding commitment for US$100 million of trade finance facilities from a consortium of existing shareholders. Other actives included Nico Steel and DISA.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$27.00, down S$0.03 or 0.11 per cent, and Singtel at S$3.12, retreating S$0.04 or 1.27 per cent. Singtel was also the among the top five actively traded stocks, with 12.53 million shares traded.

