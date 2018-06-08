You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,450.42, down 0.7% on day

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 1:26 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 22.66 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,450.42 as at 1.04pm. 

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$524 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 199 to 138.

The most actively traded stock was Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.23 with 16 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Addvalue Technologies and APAC Strategic Investments. 

Among active index stocks, UOB was down by 0.88 per cent to S$28.31; while DBS was up 0.04 per cent to S$28.81. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Low Taek Jho_080618_84.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality

Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening