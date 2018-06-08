Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,450.42, down 0.7% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 22.66 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,450.42 as at 1.04pm.

About 1.1 billion shares worth S$524 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 199 to 138.

The most actively traded stock was Singtel, which fell S$0.02 to S$3.23 with 16 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Addvalue Technologies and APAC Strategic Investments.

Among active index stocks, UOB was down by 0.88 per cent to S$28.31; while DBS was up 0.04 per cent to S$28.81.