Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.03, down 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 10.73 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,526.03.

Losers outnumbered gainers 180 to 123, after about 819.8 million shares worth S$460.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Falcon Energy, which rose 6.8 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 4.7 Singapore cents, with 31.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp, which was up by 3.2 per cent to S$21.41; and OCBC Bank which fell by 1.5 per cent to S$13.