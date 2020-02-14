Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.15% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.71 points or 0.15 per cent to 3,224.80 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 179 to 128, after about 783.6 million securities worth S$546.6 million changed hands.

AusGroup was the most heavily traded by volume, gaining 0.4 Singapore cent or 10.3 per cent to 4.3 Singapore cents, with 53.8 million shares traded, while Dyna-Mac added 1.3 Singapore cents or 9.9 per cent to 14.4 Singapore cents, with 38.4 million shares traded.

The trio of banking stocks were mixed in the afternoon trade. DBS advanced S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.52, United Overseas Bank slipped S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent to S$26.18, while OCBC Bank added S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$11.07.

Other active index securities included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which gained S$0.02 or 2 per cent to S$1.02, while SATS shed S$0.07 or 1.5 per cent to S$4.47. Singtel was down S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.24, after the telco on Thursday announced a 24 per cent fall in third-quarter earnings and noted new threats to its margins.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix fell 0.7 per cent as at 12.30pm, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.6 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia stocks advanced 0.3 per cent.