You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.15% on day

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 1:21 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.71 points or 0.15 per cent to 3,224.80 as at 1pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 179 to 128, after about 783.6 million securities worth S$546.6 million changed hands. 

AusGroup was the most heavily traded by volume, gaining 0.4 Singapore cent or 10.3 per cent to 4.3 Singapore cents, with 53.8 million shares traded, while Dyna-Mac added 1.3 Singapore cents or 9.9 per cent to 14.4 Singapore cents, with 38.4 million shares traded. 

The trio of banking stocks were mixed in the afternoon trade. DBS advanced S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.52, United Overseas Bank slipped S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent to S$26.18, while OCBC Bank added S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$11.07. 

Other active index securities included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which gained S$0.02 or 2 per cent to S$1.02, while SATS shed S$0.07 or 1.5 per cent to S$4.47. Singtel was down S$0.04 or 1.2 per cent to S$3.24, after the telco on Thursday announced a 24 per cent fall in third-quarter earnings and noted new threats to its margins. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks decline on Friday morning; STI opens 0.15% lower

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix fell 0.7 per cent as at 12.30pm, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.6 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia stocks advanced 0.3 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 01:10 PM
Banking & Finance

African Development Bank says World Bank chief's criticism 'misleading'

[WASHINGTON] The African Development Bank on Thursday pushed back against World Bank President David Malpass'...

Feb 14, 2020 01:05 PM
Consumer

Sony struggling with PlayStation 5 price due to costly parts

[TOKYO] Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony Corp's next PlayStation to around US$450 per...

Feb 14, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to begin moving some off quarantined cruise ship

[YOKOHAMA] Japanese authorities were preparing on Friday to move some older passengers who test negative for new...

Feb 14, 2020 12:43 PM
Technology

Vodafone wins legal battle for A$10.9b Australia merger with TPG Telecom

[SYDNEY] Australia's federal court approved a planned A$10.9 billion (S$10.18 billion) merger of Vodafone Group plc'...

Feb 14, 2020 12:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Proposed S$1.58b merger between Frasers' Reits on 'normal commercial terms': IFA

THE independent directors of both Frasers Logistics Trust's (FLT) and Frasers Commercial Trust's (FCOT) managers...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly