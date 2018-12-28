Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday trading at 3,064.9, up 0.7% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 20.16 points or 0.7 per cent to 3,064.9 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 197 to 121, after about 489.7 million shares worth S$236.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 2.3 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.5 Singapore cents, with 40.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks include DBS which was up 1.2 per cent, or 27 Singapore cents to S$23.72, and YZJ Shipbuilding SG which rose 1.6 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.24.