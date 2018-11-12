Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,067.88, down 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 10.09 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,067.88 as at 1.05pm.

About 896 million shares worth S$416 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 192 to 143.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.081 with 25.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Advance SCT and Genting Singapore.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.24 or 1 per cent at S$23.50; OCBC shares dropped S$0.11 or 1 per cent to S$11.35; and UOB retreated S$0.24 or 1 per cent to S$24.42.

Among other active index stocks, Singtel shares were down S$0.04 or 1.3 per cent at S$3.06.