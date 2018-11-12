You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,067.88, down 0.3% on day

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 1:19 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 10.09 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,067.88 as at 1.05pm.

About 896 million shares worth S$416 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 192 to 143.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.081 with 25.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Advance SCT and Genting Singapore. 

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.24 or 1 per cent at S$23.50; OCBC shares dropped S$0.11 or 1 per cent to S$11.35; and UOB retreated S$0.24 or 1 per cent to S$24.42.

Among other active index stocks, Singtel shares were down S$0.04 or 1.3 per cent at S$3.06.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 From cell to table: the evolution of food
4 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
5 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to pause 'know-your customer' project on costs; to spur SME credit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening