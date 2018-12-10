Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,069.58, down 1.34% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Monday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 1.34 per cent or 41.54 points on the day to 3,069.58 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 246 to 82, or about three securities down for every one up, after 592.7 million securities worth S$364.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings retreated 1.8 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.056 with 44.5 million shares traded. Genting Singapore moved down 2.0 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.97 with 13.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.9 per cent or S$0.46 to S$23.70; United Overseas Bank, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.34 to S$24.51; and OCBC Bank, down 1.6 per cent or S$0.18 to S$11.05.