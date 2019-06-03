Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,113.49, down 0.14% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.14 per cent or 4.27 points to 3,113.49 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 111, or about 11 securities down for every seven up, after 634.6 million securities worth S$373.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore shed 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.865 with 17.7 million shares traded. Rex International Holding moved up 5.2 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.061 with 15.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.20 to S$24.09; United Overseas Bank, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$23.59; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.19.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong stocks declined at open on Monday on the back of Wall Street losses, with the Hang Seng Index edging down 0.08 per cent, or 22.72 points, to 26,878.37.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.1 per cent higher, or 3.04 points, at 2,901.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index opened 0.26 per cent higher, or 4.03 points, to 1,535.89.