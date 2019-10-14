Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,124.49, up 0.34% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their morning gains as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.34 per cent or 10.52 points on the day to 3,124.49 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 172 to 134, after 567.9 million securities worth S$388.3 million changed hands.

Rex International was the most heavily traded, unchanged at S$0.082 after 29.9 million shares were traded.

Singapore eDevelopment Limited jumped S$0.008 or 17.8 per cent to S$0.053 with 25.4 million shares traded.

Among index stocks, Singtel edged down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.15, while Keppel DC Reit was up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$2.00.

The three local banks continued their green streak on Monday, with DBS up S$0.16 or 0.6 per cent to S$25.06, UOB up S$0.25 or 1 per cent to S$26.17, and OCBC gaining S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.77.

Across Asia, markets opened higher this week following last Friday's positive news of a phase one deal in US-China trade negotiations.

Strength in miners and banks buoyed Australian shares on Monday, with the S&P/ASX 200 index adding 0.8 per cent or 54.3 points to 6,661.1 by 8.55am (Singapore time).

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.11 per cent, or 292.32 points, to 26,600.76, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.38 per cent or 41 points to 3,014.65 as at 1pm (Singapore time).