You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,132, up 0.54% on day

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 1:32 PM
UPDATED Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 1:38 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued their recovery as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 0.54 per cent or 16.97 points on the day to 3,132.00 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 197 to 112, after 689.9 million securities worth S$448.7 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding continued to see heavy trading as it pared last week's heavy losses. It was up S$0.06 or 6.1 per cent to S$1.05 after about 62.2 million shares changed hands.

Shares of gold exploration and mining firm LionGold were unchanged at S$0.001 after about 93 million shares were traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oilfield equipment supplies and services company Magnus Energy was flat at S$0.001 before it initiated a trading halt during Monday's midday trading break, ahead of a pending announcement.

Among active STI index stocks, Genting Singapore traded up S$0.02 or 2.3 per cent to S$0.895.

The three local banks all gained ground, with DBS up S$0.09 or 0.4 per cent to S$24.79, OCBC gaining S$0.08 or 0.8 per cent to S$10.71, and UOB advancing S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.09.

In Asia, markets rallied on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street and an extra tailwind from a move by China's central bank to change the way a key interest rate benchmark is set, seen by analysts as reducing borrowing costs for companies.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday unveiled key interest rate reforms to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy caught in the grip of a bruising trade war with the United States.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, Tokyo added 0.5 per cent by the break while Sydney climbed 0.8 per cent.

Seoul was up 0.5 per cent with Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta also in positive territory.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_fed_1908.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey

Aug 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yangzijiang shares up 6% in Monday's early session

shellrecharge.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Transport

Shell launches Singapore's first electric vehicle charging points at petrol stations

BP_RedDoorz _190819_40.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Garage

RedDoorz: From sleepless in Singapore to US$70m for cut-rate hotels

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly