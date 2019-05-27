You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,158.78, down 0.35% on day

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.35 per cent or 11.11 points to 3,158.78, on the day as at 1pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 177 to 110, after about 376.5 million shares worth S$263.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ISR Capital moved up 50 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.3 cent with 75.3 million shares traded, while AA Group Holdings slipped 30 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 0.7 cent with 14.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 0.73 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$1.38, AEM Holdings which lost 1.67 per cent or 1.5 cent to S$0.885, and Mapletree Logistics Trust which fell 0.68 per cent or one cent to S$1.47.

Eagle Hospitality Trust, which debuted on the mainboard on Friday, continued to tumble from its initial public offering (IPO) price of US$0.78. Its stapled securities were trading at US$0.715 as at 1pm on Monday, down 2.06 per cent or 1.5 US cents from Friday’s close.

