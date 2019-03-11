Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,196.27, up 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading flat on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.01 per cent or 0.40 point on the day to 3,196.27 as at 1.06pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 178 to 132, after 469.8 million securities worth S$373 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Hi-P International traded at S$1.70 with 20.5 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust traded at S$0.495 with 9.7 million shares exchanging hands.