You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,208.27, down 0.1% on day

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 1:41 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.10 per cent or 3.22 points to 3,208.27 as at 1.03pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 171 to 133, or about nine securities down for every seven up, after 589.3 million securities worth S$349.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding headed up 7.4 per cent or S$0.006 to S$0.087 with 71.5 million shares traded. Sino Grandness Food Industry Group stayed unchanged at S$0.052 with 31.8 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.11 with 28.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp, up 1.0 per cent or S$0.06 to S$6.28, on the back of news that Keppel DC Reit is planning to raise an estimated S$473.8 million to partially pay for the acquisition of two data centres, one of which Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has a 51 per cent stake in.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Genting Singapore was up 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.905; and CapitaLand Commercial Trust was up 1.9 per cent or S$0.04 to S$2.14. 

Banking stocks opened mixed, with DBS Group Holdings down 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.48; United Overseas Bank, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$26.35; and OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.11.

In other Asia Pacific markets, China stocks opened mixed following weak economic data which reinforced hopes Beijing would roll out more stimulus amidst the US-China trade war landscape. 

The CSI300 index dropped 0.2 per cent, to 3,965.40 at the end of the Monday morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent, to 3,034.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.35 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,687.12

Hong Kong stocks also opened weaker in the midst of protest violence, with the Hang Seng Index easing 0.69 per cent, or 189.85 points, to 27,162.84.

In the Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.03 per cent or 1.9 points lower at 6,667.30 by 0256 GMT. Meanwhile in New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 per cent or 17.8 points lower to 10,845.65.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang noted the "risk off sentiment" prevailing after the Saudi Arabia oil field attacks, which sparked a new round of profit taking in global equities, due to rising geopolitical risk and higher energy prices.

She added that investors and traders woke up on Monday seeing crude oil prices jump over 10 per cent after two core oil fields in Saudi Arabia had been attacked by coordinated drones over the weekend - a move expected to slash global crude oil supply by 5 per cent and cause supply shortage and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

"The attack revealed the fragility of key infrastructure facilities against rising technology such as weaponised drones. How the United States and Saudi Arabia deal with the situation will be closely watched," Ms Yang added. 

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to partially fund data centre acquisitions

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly