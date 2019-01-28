Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,210.79, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 8.54 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,210.79 as at 1.04pm.

About 497.3 million securities worth S$325.8 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 147 to 136.

The most actively traded stock was Spackman Entertainment, which traded at 2.9 Singapore cents with 10.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.