Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,225.84, up 1.1% on day

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 1:18 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon trading session higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.1 per cent or 34.02 points to 3,225.84 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.08 billion shares worth S$582 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 218 to 117. 

The most actively traded stock was Golden Agri-Resources, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.295 with 21 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Addvalue Technologies. 

Among active index stocks, DBS was up 1.6 per cent or S$0.4 to S$25.75; and City Developments Limited, up 3.5 per cent or S$0.33 to S$9.79.

