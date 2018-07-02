Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,248.33, down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling by 20.37 points, down 0.6 per cent on the day to 3,248.33 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 191 to 98, or about two down for every one up, as some 343.7 million shares worth S$328.1 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 30.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion with 30.16 million shares traded, down 0.4 Singapore cent or 4.4 per cent at 8.7 Singapore cents, and ThaiBev with 20.04 million shares changing hands, down 2.5 Singapore cents or 3.47 per cent at 69.5 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks include DBS, retreating 18 Singapore cents or 0.68 per cent to S$26.43, and Singtel, flat at S$3.08.