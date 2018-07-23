Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,283.57, down 0.43%

SINGAPORE stocks remained under pressure on Monday afternoon, resuming trading after the mid-day break with the Straits Times Index at 3,283.57 as at 1pm, down 0.43 per cent or 14.26 points on the day.

Losers outnumbered gainers 181 to 121, or about three stocks down for every two up, after 838.1 million shares worth S$424.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources increased 1.8 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.28 with 7.7 million shares traded. Sembcorp Marine retreated 5.6 per cent or S$0.11 to S$1.85 with 6.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.34; and DBS Group Holdings, down 1.2 per cent or S$0.31 to S$25.95.