Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,294.3, up 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.9 per cent higher after the lunch break on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 28.57 points to 3,294.3 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 165 to 132, or about five up for every four down, as some 1.08 billion shares worth S$650.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 49.23 million shares traded, falling 7.32 per cent or S$0.09 to S$1.14. Other actives included ThaiBev with 35.85 million shares traded, down 3.85 per cent to S$0.75; and YZJ Shipbuilding with 26.19 million shares changing hands, down 3.3 per cent to S$0.88.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up 2.91 per cent to S$11.68, and UOB, advancing 1.99 per cent to S$27.12. DBS rose 1.23 per cent to S$26.45.