You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,314.38, down 0.25% on day

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 1:17 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged lower as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.25 per cent or 8.26 points on the day to 3,314.38 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 166 to 148, after about 581.4 million securities worth S$367.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel fell 16.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent, with 23.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Mapletree Logistics Trust which gained 1.4 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.46 per unit, and Singtel which lost 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$3.07.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore and Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening