Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,314.38, down 0.25% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged lower as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.25 per cent or 8.26 points on the day to 3,314.38 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 166 to 148, after about 581.4 million securities worth S$367.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel fell 16.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent, with 23.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Mapletree Logistics Trust which gained 1.4 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.46 per unit, and Singtel which lost 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$3.07.