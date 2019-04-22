You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,353.30, up 0.17% on day

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 1:25 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.17 per cent or 5.72 points on the day to 3,353.30 as at 1.01pm, in line with a weak morning.

Losers barely beat gainers at 146 to 145, after about 364.4 million securities worth about S$283.2 million changed hands.

Nico Steel and Global Invacom continued where their morning high trading volumes left off. Nico Steel traded unchanged at S$0.005, with about 63.1 million shares changing hands, while Global Invacom shares jumped 78.57 per cent, or S$0.033, to S$0.075, with about 30 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$27.39; and UOB, up 0.45 per cent or S$0.12 to S$26.92.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

AK_dsn_2204.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Singapore in talks with more electric car companies after Dyson: EDB

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Global Invacom shares soar after Tactilis unit acquisition called off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening