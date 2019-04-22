Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,353.30, up 0.17% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.17 per cent or 5.72 points on the day to 3,353.30 as at 1.01pm, in line with a weak morning.

Losers barely beat gainers at 146 to 145, after about 364.4 million securities worth about S$283.2 million changed hands.

Nico Steel and Global Invacom continued where their morning high trading volumes left off. Nico Steel traded unchanged at S$0.005, with about 63.1 million shares changing hands, while Global Invacom shares jumped 78.57 per cent, or S$0.033, to S$0.075, with about 30 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$27.39; and UOB, up 0.45 per cent or S$0.12 to S$26.92.