Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared their morning gains, dipping into the red as trading resumed on Monday afternoon. The Straits Times Index was almost flat, edging down 0.01 per cent or 0.46 point on the day to 3,193.46 as at 1.08pm.

Despite that, gainers outnumbered losers 170 to 136, after 431.9 million securities worth S$427.6 million changed hands.

Index stock Singtel was the most actively traded, up S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent to S$3.43 after 32.2 million shares were traded.

Other actives included Thai Beverage, up S$0.015 or 1.7 per cent to S$0.905, and Golden Agri-Resources, unchanged at S$0.215.

Of the three local lenders, only UOB traded in positive territory, up S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to S$25.85. DBS was down S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to S$25.18, while OCBC lost S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$10.76.

Other Asia stocks all gained on Monday morning, with Japan's Topix index up 0.9 per cent, South Korea's Kospi climbing 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rising 0.1 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6 per cent.