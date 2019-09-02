Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.81% to 3,081.26

SINGAPORE stocks declined as trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.81 per cent or 25.26 points to 3,081.26 as at 1.01pm, in line with declines seen in other Asian markets amid US-China tariff kick-in.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 187 to 107, or about seven securities down for every four up, after 358.6 million securities worth S$259.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings shed 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.905 with 9.8 million shares traded. Rex International Holding stayed unchanged at S$0.077 with 7.7 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore retreated 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.885 with 7.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, up 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.12; Singtel, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.14.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Financials were on the decline as well, with DBS Group Holdings down 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$24.31; United Overseas Bank down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$24.90; and OCBC Bank down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.64.

In the region, most Asia markets declined on Monday, with Tokyo ending the morning session 0.2 per cent lower and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.42 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.06 per cent to 6.600.80 by 0136 GMT.

Hong Kong stocks sank on Monday, after a new round of violence amid protests and disruptions. The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session down 0.47 per cent, or 122.16 points, at 25,602.57, also weighed by uncertainty in the US-China trade row.

China stocks however, rose 1 per cent despite worries over the tariff war, with the blue-chip CSI300 index rising 1.1 per cent to 3,841.82 points, and the Shanghai Composite Index also gaining1.1 per cent to 2,917.13 points.