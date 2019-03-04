Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.84% at 3,247.56

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.84 per cent or 27.16 points on the day to 3,247.56 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 168, after 848.2 million securities worth S$574.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Spackman Entertainment traded up 8.7 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, at S$0.025, with 38.3 million shares traded. Genting Singapore traded flat at S$1.03 with 18.5 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS, which was up 1.48 per cent or S$0.37 to S$25.45; and Venture Corp, up 5.31 per cent or S$0.98 to S$19.43.