Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday trading at 3,524.98, up 0.33% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks kicked off Monday's afternoon session on positive ground, with the Straits Times Index at 3,524.98, up 0.33 per cent or 11.75 points on the day.

Against its noon level, however, the index was down 0.99 point.

Losers outnumbered gainers 172 to 146, or about seven stocks down for every six up, after 667.7 million shares worth S$391.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings declined 3.3 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.119 with 32.1 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed down 2.6 per cent or S$0.025 to S$0.955 with 24.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.18 to S$29.12; and SingTel, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.34.