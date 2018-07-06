You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes on Friday afternoon at 3,182.95, down 2.3% on day

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 1:19 PM
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session lower, with the Straits Times Index down 2.3 per cent or 73.76 points to 3,182.95 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.11 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 251 to 85.

The most actively traded stock was Metech International, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 75.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion Holdings. 

Among active index stocks, DBS was down 1.2 per cent or S$0.31 at S$26.03, while Singtel was up 2.9 per cent or S$0.09 at S$3.16.

