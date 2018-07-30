You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes on Monday afternoon at 3,306.21, down 0.56%

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 1:21 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.56 per cent or 18.77 points on the day to 3,306.21 as at 1.01pm to continue the morning slump.

Against its noon close of 3,304.55, however, the blue-chip benchmark was up 0.05 per cent, or 1.66 points.

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 117, or about five stocks down for every three up, after 1 billion shares worth S$373.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical Group rose 3.9 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.08 with 35.4 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings moved up 2.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.925 with 8.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, moved down 0.7 per cent or S$0.20 to S$26.86; and United Overseas Bank, fell down 1.2 per cent or S$0.32 to S$27.00.

