Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,045.87, down 0.1% on day

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 1:13 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher after Thursday's lunch break, with the key Straits Times Index inching up 0.1 per cent, or 2.68 points to 3,045.87 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers edged out losers 163 to 144, as some 920.6 million shares worth S$477.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 30.69 million shares changing hands, rising 2.7 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to 95 Singapore cents. Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding with 13.63 million shares traded, flat at S$1.25; and ComfortDelGro with 13.36 million units traded, slipping 1.36 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$2.18.

Among active index stocks, OCBC Bank fell 1.25 per cent or 14 Singapore cents to S$11.00, while DBS traded lower by 0.52 per cent or 12 Singapore cents to S$23.08.

