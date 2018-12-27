Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,070.55, up 2% on day

You are here

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 1:22 PM
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index rising 1.97 per cent or 59.4 points on the day to 3,070.55 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 246 to 101, or about five securities up for every two down, after 572.1 million securities worth S$309.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Pine Capital traded flat at S$0.001 with 60 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings gained 4.7 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.045 with 38.5 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, financials led with DBS Group Holdings up 2.2 per cent or S$0.52 to S$23.80. OCBC Bank was up 2.5 per cent or 27 Singapore cents to S$11.22, while United Overseas Bank gained 2.4 per cent or 58 Singapore cents to S$24.61.

