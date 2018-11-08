You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,093.58, up 0.92% on day

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 1:20 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 28.22 points or 0.92 per cent on the day to 3,093.58 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 156 securities up to 150 down after 922.9 million securities worth S$602.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was GSH Corporation Limited, which traded flat at S$0.39 with about 36.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up one Singapore cent or 0.78 per cent to S$1.30 with 26.9 million shares traded; and Singtel, which lost five Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to S$3.09 after 25.2 million shares were traded.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group Holdings, up S$0.33 or 1.4 per cent to S$24.10; and OCBC Bank, up 1.5 per cent or S$0.17 to S$11.51.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening