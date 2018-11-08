Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,093.58, up 0.92% on day

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 28.22 points or 0.92 per cent on the day to 3,093.58 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 156 securities up to 150 down after 922.9 million securities worth S$602.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was GSH Corporation Limited, which traded flat at S$0.39 with about 36.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up one Singapore cent or 0.78 per cent to S$1.30 with 26.9 million shares traded; and Singtel, which lost five Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to S$3.09 after 25.2 million shares were traded.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group Holdings, up S$0.33 or 1.4 per cent to S$24.10; and OCBC Bank, up 1.5 per cent or S$0.17 to S$11.51.