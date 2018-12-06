You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,118.42, down 1.2% on day

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 1:21 PM
AK_SGX3_0612.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 37.5 points or 1.2 per cent to 3,118.42 as at 1.06pm.

About 773 million shares worth S$370 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.48 per share. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 214 to 115.

The most actively traded stock was catalist-listed Rich Capital, which gained S$0.002 to S$0.008 with 40.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and MMP Resources.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.47 or 1.9 per cent at SS$24.18; OCBC shares fell S$0.15 or 1.3 per cent to S$11.34 and UOB dropped S$0.48 or 1.9 per cent to S$25.26. 

Among other active index stocks, shares in telco Singtel were trading flat at S$3.08.

