Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,149.56, down 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 6.72 points to 3,149.56 as at 1.03pm.

About 450 million shares worth S$445 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.99 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 156 to 120.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which rose 2.4 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.645 with 15.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Nico Steel.

Among financials, DBS shares were trading S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$24.61; and OCBC Bank gained S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.11.