You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,149.56, down 0.2% on day

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 1:19 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.2 per cent or 6.72 points to 3,149.56 as at 1.03pm.

About 450 million shares worth S$445 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.99 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 156 to 120.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which rose 2.4 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.645 with 15.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Nico Steel.

Among financials, DBS shares were trading S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$24.61; and OCBC Bank gained S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.11.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAS_060918_60.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes 6 cyber security measures all Singapore financial institutions must implement

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore, but talent shortage driving foreign hires: Linkedin

BP_HDB_060918_57.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in August; volume drops 18.6%: SRX

Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Mobile rewards platform Fave raises US$20m in Series B funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening