You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,164.44 , down 0.1% on day

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 1:35 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index inching down 0.1 per cent, or 2.40 points to 3,164.44 as at 1pm. 

This comes after Wall Street stocks ended with a split finish overnight as the US Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate cut. After spending most of the day in the red, the Dow posted a modest 0.1 per cent gain, the S&P 500 clawed back to less than 0.1 per cent higher by the close of trading in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 0.1 per cent.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 161 to 129, after about 376.7 million shares worth S$354.3 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources slipped 3.9 per cent, or one Singapore cent to 24.5 cents, with 17 million shares traded, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.9 per cent, or two cents to S$1.07, with 15.4 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks traded mixed - DBS added 0.2 per cent, or five cents to S$25.08, United Overseas Bank lost 0.5 per cent, or 12 cents to S$25.78, while OCBC Bank gained 0.1 per cent, or one cent to S$10.96. 

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore which was up 1.1 per cent, or one cent to 90.5 cents, and AEM Holdings which retreated 1.7 per cent, or two cents to S$1.19. 

Elsewhere, Asian equities mostly rose on Thursday, following the Fed's decision to cut interest rates overnight, despite investors having to weigh the prospect of a more hawkish than expected outlook from the US central bank. 

Japanese stocks rose 1 per cent going into the break, Seoul rose 0.6 per cent, and Australian shares were up 0.7 per cent. 

But Hong Kong which has struggled all week on the back of its long-running protests in the city, fell 0.6 per cent. Chinese stocks were flat, ahead of a key domestic rate decision that could offer more clues on Beijing's easing policy. 

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

nz_singpost_190936.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost closes sale process for struggling US units with 'no acceptable offers'

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly