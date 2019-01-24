You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,181.70, up 0.33% on day

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 1:12 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Thursday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.33 per cent or 10.59 points on the day to 3,181.70 as at 1.05pm.
Gainers outnumbered losers 152 to 137, or about 10 securities up for every nine down, after 813.62 million securities worth S$514.34 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which lost 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.83 per cent to S$1.07 with 29 million shares traded.

Other actives included Rex International and Golden Agri-Resources.

