You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,188.85, up 0.46%

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 1:17 PM

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on higher ground on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.46 per cent or 14.47 points to 3,188.85 as at 1.05pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 203 to 115, on turnover of 820.79 million shares worth S$602.04 million. 

Heavily traded counters included Ezion Holdings, up 5.77 per cent to S$0.055 with 108.29 million shares traded, and Rex International, up 1.06 per cent to S$0.095 with 19.56 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Employment up in 2018 but growth in real median income for Singaporeans slows: MOM data

as-skyline2901.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to register deficit of S$2.5b for FY19: DBS economist

Jan 31, 2019
Garage

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening