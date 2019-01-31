Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,188.85, up 0.46%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on higher ground on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.46 per cent or 14.47 points to 3,188.85 as at 1.05pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 203 to 115, on turnover of 820.79 million shares worth S$602.04 million.

Heavily traded counters included Ezion Holdings, up 5.77 per cent to S$0.055 with 108.29 million shares traded, and Rex International, up 1.06 per cent to S$0.095 with 19.56 million shares traded.