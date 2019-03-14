Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,190.00, down 0.17% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Thusday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.17 per cent or 5.59 points on the day to 3,190.00 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 145 to 139, after 449.1 million securities worth S$452.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International traded up 2.7 per cent to S$0.077 with 31.8 million shares traded. AusGroup traded rose 7.4 per cent to S$0.029, with 25.0 million shares exchanging hands.