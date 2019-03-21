You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,207.24, down 0.01% on day

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker as trading resumed on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.01 per cent or 0.42 points to 3,207.24 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 154 to 119, or about nine securities up for every seven down, after 523.8 million securities worth S$460.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding increased 3.7 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.084 with 31.0 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust retreated 7.0 per cent or S$0.035 to S$0.465 with 25.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included CapitaLand, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.50; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.43.

