Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,210.77, up 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 26.21 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,210.77 as at 1.04pm.

About 453.6 million securities worth S$491.8 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 180 to 114.

The most actively traded stock - Ezion Holdings - was trading down 0.3 Singapore cent or 6 per cent at 4.7 Singapore cents with 44.5 million shares changing hands.

Among active index stocks, Genting Singapore shares were trading up two Singapore cents or 1.8 per cent at S$1.12, but ThaiBev shares dropped three Singapore cents or 3.9 per cent to trade at 74 Singapore cents.