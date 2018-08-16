You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,219.79, down 0.44%

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 1:12 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.44 per cent or 14.33 points to 3,219.79 as at 1.02pm after a negative morning session.

Losers outnumbered gainers 203 to 107, or about two securities down for every one up, after 914.4 million securities worth S$519.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed up 4.8 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.09 with 22.9 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co moved down 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.675 with 19.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 1.1 per cent or S$0.13 to S$11.23; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$25.24.

