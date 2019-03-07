Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,225.57, up 0.08% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.08 per cent or 2.73 points to 3,225.57 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers and losers were about even, with 152 counters up to 155 down after about 483.8 million securities worth S$458.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, watch-listed AusGroup advanced 7.14 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.03 with 29.3 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.45 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.40 with 20.9 million shares traded.

DBS Group Holdings was one of the most active index stocks, trading down 0.12 per cent or S$0.03 to S$25.33.