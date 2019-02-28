You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,230.28, down 0.6% on day

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 1:25 PM
Singapore shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on lower ground, with
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 19.74 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,230.28 as at 1.04pm.

About 771 million securities worth S$685.2 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 196 to 133.

The most actively traded stock was index stock Thomson Medical Group, which was trading at eight Singapore cents, up 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent, with 77.4 million shares changing hands.    

STI constituents also saw considerable trading in the early session. Casino operator Genting Singapore's shares were trading down one Singapore cent or one per cent at S$1.03 with 36.2 million shares changing hands, while shares in telco Singtel were flat at S$3.02 with 12.6 million shares traded.

