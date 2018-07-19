You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,271.72, up 1%

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 1:11 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading Thursday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index moving up one per cent or 31.22 points on the day to 3,271.72 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 110, as some 587.8 million shares worth S$468.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was APAC Strategic, which was flat at S$0.002 with 67.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Wheelock Properties with 21.57 million shares traded, jumping 25.29 per cent to S$2.18, and Ezion Holdings with 10.35 million shares changing hands, advancing 1.24 per cent to S$0.082.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, which climbed 1.2 per cent or S$0.31 to S$26.17, and Venture Corp, which shed 2.43 per cent or S$0.41 to S$16.48.

