Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,281.33, up 0.09%

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 1:20 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged higher on Thursday's market reopen as progress emerged on the US-China trade front, with the Straits Times Index up 0.09 per cent or 2.95 points to 3,281.33 as at 1.04pm. 

The field was roughly even, with 150 gainers to 148 losers. Turnover saw 759.42 million securities worth S$557.50 million changing hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 1.41 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.44 with 21.93 million shares changing hands. Genting Singapore was up 0.91 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.11 with 14.35 million shares traded. 

Among active index stocks, financials pointed lower. DBS was down 0.48 per cent or S$0.12 at S$24.96, while OCBC Bank lost 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 to S$11.60. United Overseas Bank was lower by 0.08 per cent or S$0.02 at S$25.96.

