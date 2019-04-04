Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,312.42, up 0.03% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.03 per cent or 1.15 points on the day to 3,312.42 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 167 to 125, after 805.5 million securities worth S$655.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore dropped 7.94 per cent or S$0.085 to S$0.985 with 137.6 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources rose 3.39 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.305 with 23 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included UOB, up 1 per cent or S$0.26 to S$26.36; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.22 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$26.79.